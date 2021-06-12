Municipal cashier and house buyer in court for ‘trying to quash R100,000 rates debt’

A Buffalo City municipality cashier and a house buyer have been hauled to court for allegedly trying to manipulate the council system to clear a R100,000 rates debt.

Cashier Xolelwa Mbusi, 44, and Daluxolo Ndwangu, 49, appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on corruption charges on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yoliswa Mgolodela said investigations revealed Ndwangu bought a house in Mdantsane in 2018. When he discovered a R100,000 rates debt, he approached the municipal offices to negotiate a payment arrangement.

“It is further alleged that during the enquiry, Xolelwa Mbusi informed Ndwangu that the account was handed over to the lawyers but she could assist with clearing the account on the system provided Ndwangu paid her an amount of R50,000,” said Mgolodela.