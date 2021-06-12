Accountant jailed for eight years after stealing R4.1m from municipality

An accountant who stole R4.1m from a Western Cape municipality has been handed an eight-year jail sentence.

The Bellville specialised commercial crimes court sentenced Nicholas Scholtz, 33, on Thursday after describing his conduct as a “a significant breach of trust”.

He was convicted of 10 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering after he pleaded guilty.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Scholtz was an expenditure accountant at the Berg River municipality in Piketberg.

“It is reported that between May and July 2019, he stole over R4.1m. The court heard that he had access to the bank account of the municipality,” said Hani.