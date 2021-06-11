Walk-ins now vaccinated at public health sites
Authorities concerned about spike in cases at facilities for the elderly
After months of insisting people register before they receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the Eastern Cape health department, which has only inoculated 146,151 people, is now encouraging walk-ins.
This means anyone aged 60 and older can go to any vaccine site without registering on the Covid-19 registration portal...
