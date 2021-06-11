Squatters wrecking St Francis reserve

A group of squatters is causing a boatload of trouble in the Cape St Francis Nature Reserve where they have been living in the wreck of an old boat.

The squatters holed up under the wreck about two weeks ago.

The debris they scattered around their camp and the increased fire risk their presence posed raised the concern of a volunteer group that has been managing the reserve for 20 years.

Members of the group and local anglers said the men were destroying the surroundings by pulling out the fynbos to insulate their bivouac and using it as firewood, and they had ignored several efforts to get them to move on.

Friends of St Francis Nature Areas (Foster) co-founder Prof Richard Cowling said on Thursday the organisation had spent hundreds of thousands of rand over the years managing the reserve and three other local protected areas totalling 330ha.

“These reserves are an asset for everyone and we need to keep them safe, clean and protected environmentally otherwise their value is lost,” he said.

“We already employ two workers on a full-time basis to help us remove aliens and there is huge scope for ramping up eco-tourism and palaeo-tourism, linked to the many red data plant species and the archaeological sites in the dunes, which can create more jobs.”

He said Foster was proud of its work and happy to continue in its role of supporting the government’s nature conservation mandate, but the organisation needed urgent state support to help with problems like the incursion of vagrants.

“The government spends on average 28 times more than we do to manage similar dune veld reserves so we are super-efficient, but we really need the state to support us when we are faced with issues like the squatters at the Cape St Francis Nature Reserve.”