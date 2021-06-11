Private electricity generation can benefit Nelson Mandela Bay, says chamber
The government's decision to allow private companies to generate their own electricity of up to 100MW can unlock significant investment while helping mitigate the effects of Eskom's power struggles.
That is the view of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and other local experts who believe yesterday's announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa would benefit the metro significantly. ..
