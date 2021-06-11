NMU to hold open day virtually

The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) will on Saturday take its open day to the digital space.

The institution’s prospective students will have virtual access to its various elements at the click of a button through the NMU YouTube channel from 12pm.

University spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the virtual Open Day would, like previous physical ones, expose prospective students, parents and teachers to the university’s seven faculties, its service departments and an overview of the seven campuses in Gqeberha and George, in the Southern Cape.

“The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought with it regulations to try minimise the spread of the virus as far as possible, has forced higher education institutions to think differently about how they execute their mandate.

“NMU is doing everything possible to make sure that no student — prospective and current — is left behind. The university conveys the message that, despite all the obstacles brought about by Covid-19, #itispossible,” Mbabela said.

For more information, visit http://myfuture.mandela.ac.za/Open-Day. You can also send an e-mail to myfuture@mandela.ac.za or openday@mandela.ac.za.

HeraldLIVE