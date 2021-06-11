Metro concern at rise in Covid-19 cases

With Nelson Mandela Bay declared a Covid-19 hotspot again, authorities fear a surge in new active cases in other parts of the province.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane this week said the third wave was expected to hit the province next week.

The provincial health department and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have already raised concerns over the increase of new cases in the metro.

The municipality has said more active cases were recorded in old age homes, saying this was largely caused by families visiting residents of the facilities.

GCIS provincial manager Ndlelantle Pinyana said they would have a two-day campaign in the Bay to remind residents about adhering to regulations and embark on a Covid-19 vaccine registration drive on June 16 and 17.

Due to the rapid infections in the Bay, GCIS would host a two-day Covid-19 and vaccination registration activation mobile truck roadshow on Wednesday and Thursday next week as part of the nationwide government awareness campaign.

A GCIS mobile truck will be at the Motherwell Shopping Centre from 6.30am to 9am and Kenako Shopping Centre in Zwide from 10.30am to 1pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, it will be stationed in Despatch and Khayamnandi Hall from 8am to 11am before moving to the KwaNobuhle Shopping Centre from 1pm to 4pm.

“The awareness programme is aimed at reminding the public on the importance of continuous adherence to safety protocols as the third wave is fast approaching,” Pinyana said.

The GCIS awareness comes as the health department has announced it was now accepting walk-ins to be vaccinated at its facilities.

Vaccination sites added in the Bay are at the Provincial Hospital in Kariega, Tamboville Community Hall, Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha, the old rent office in Zwide, the Despatch Town Hall, Kariega Town Hall, Walmer Town Hall, Nelson Mandela University main campus, and a hall in the Linton Grange and Kabega area.

Clicks at Walmer Park, Sunridge Park, and Kabega Park, as well as St George’s and the Dis-Chem at Baywest Mall, are also administering the vaccine but no walk-ins are allowed as people have to be registered and given vaccine appointments before they are inoculated at the private sites.

