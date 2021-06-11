JA Floral employee acquitted of forcing women to show underwear
Court finds there were too many holes in complainants’ testimony
A woman store worker who was accused of inspecting her employees’ underwear after blood was found in a staff toilet, has been acquitted.
JA Floral Distributors employee Natasha Da Mata-Correia walked out of the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha a free woman on Wednesday after the court found there were too many holes in the testimony of state witnesses...
