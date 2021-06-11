Cyril Ramaphosa to meet UK’s Boris Johnson at G7 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit to discuss efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The president will participate in three working sessions on health, open societies and economies and climate and nature,” the presidency said.

The meeting, taking place in the UK, also aims to deepen “the strong ties that characterise bilateral relations”.

Ramaphosa, who will be accompanied by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, has been invited in recognition of SA’s leadership role on the African continent and globally in the fight against the pandemic, including championing vaccine equity within and between nations.

“SA has also been invited for its role as co-chair of the ACT-Accelerator (ACT-A) Facilitation Council, which aims to expedite research, manufacturing and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics across the world.”

Ramaphosa and his counterparts will also deliberate on proposals formulated during ministerial talks in the lead-up to the summit.