NMB councillor’s car torched amid Friday morning protests

A councillor’s car was set alight in Joe Slovo on Friday morning amid ongoing protests on the main routes between Kariega and Gqeberha.

While both incidents occurred at about 6am, it is not yet clear if they are linked.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said police were investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

Beetge confirmed that the vehicle — a Toyota Corolla — was torched at the councillor’s home and that no injuries had been reported.

Law enforcement officials on Friday morning warned of protesters blocking the R75, near Joe Slovo, and the adjacent R367, near Perseverance, at about 6am. However, all roads were cleared by midday.

Earlier reports indicated that small groups had used debris and burning tyres to block the road.

Disruptions were also reported along the R335 at the intersection of Daniel Pienaar Road.

The reason for the protests remains unclear.

