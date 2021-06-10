News

Western Cape entering third wave, Winde says

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 10 June 2021

The Western Cape is entering its third wave of Covid-19.

This is according to premier Alan Winde, who was addressing media at his weekly digital press conference...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

St George’s Park clubs under siege
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Most Read