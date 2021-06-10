WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa announces economic recovery plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa is making an announcement as part of the government’s effort to achieve a swift and lasting economic recovery.

Earlier this month Ramaphosa ignored attacks by opposition parties and instead urged South Africans not to lose hope, saying the country was on its way to recovery.

Ramaphosa was responding to last Wednesday's six-hour debate in the National Assembly over the presidency's budget vote.

Ramaphosa said: “Some may offer sincere and constructive criticism. Some may offer only insults. But as this presidency, we are determined and willing to join forces with all those in this House and all those across society who want to see SA recover, grow and thrive.”