'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to protect the Tembisa 10

SA's most famous babies — the “Tembisa 10" — are in an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria “fighting for their lives”.

This is according to the babies' aunt, who spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening. She asked not to be named.

When a reporter arrived at the family's home in a Tembisa township on Wednesday, the family was agitated as they had been inundated with calls and requests from the public and news organisations.

The fascination with the family came after the Pretoria News on Tuesday reported that a woman, identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, had given birth to 10 children, setting a potential world record.

But immediate doubt was cast over the births, with the national and Gauteng governments saying they were unable to find any records of the births, even after calling the province's private and public hospitals.