Study sets ‘benchmark’ for TB treatment

The findings of a new study have been hailed by medical experts as an advancement for tuberculosis control, particularly multidrug-resistant TB.



The NExT study has revealed that a novel all-oral six-month treatment regime is as, if not more, effective for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) when compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved nine‑month injectable-based regimen...