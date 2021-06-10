Nelson Mandela Metro begins throttling supply of water wasters
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has started installing water-flow restrictor discs in the homes of high water users.
The metro has identified 30,000 high water users, who have already been served with notices to reduce their water consumption...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.