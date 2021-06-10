Judgment in Helenvale murder trial postponed
Judgment in the trial of three suspected gangsters charged with the murders of two men believed to be members of a rival gang has been postponed to July 6.
Judge Bulelwa Pakati did not give reasons for the postponement in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.