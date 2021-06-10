Even R50m renovation can’t stop school thieving frenzy at a Kariega primary
So brazen is ongoing theft and vandalism at a Nelson Mandela Bay school that its management has resorted to donating pieces of demolished prefab classrooms to the community in the hope of keeping criminals at bay.
Not even a R50m renovation and new fence have been enough to deter thieves who continue to target Kariega’s James Ndulula Primary School...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.