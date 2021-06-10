News

Eskom ups load-shedding to stage 3 on Thursday

By TimesLIVE - 10 June 2021
SA will experience stage 3 load-shedding for most of Thursday, Eskom said on Wednesday night.
Power utility Eskom announced that load-shedding would be increased from stage 2 to stage 3 for most of Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Eskom said that stage 3 would be in place from 8am to 10pm on Thursday, and would then be scaled down to stage 2.

On Tuesday, Eskom said that stage 2 rotational power cuts would be in place until Sunday night, before announcing at about midday on Wednesday that stage 4 would kick in from 2pm to 10pm.

In the latest statement, issued at about 10.20pm on Wednesday, Eskom said that there had been "further breakdowns" at the Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations.

