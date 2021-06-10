‘Brave Heart’ and his hound keep kids safe in Sanctor
Caring Rastafarian and his pit bull on patrol daily to help pupils get to school and home
With his four-legged best friend Gimmick by his side, Bethelsdorp resident Oswaldo Martin has taken it upon himself to ensure the safety of pupils from three schools in the Sanctor area.
Daily, the 31-year-old rises before the sun to get pupils to school and back home safely while walking through bushy areas to the school grounds...
