Big boost for Nelson Mandela Bay television channel
Newzroom Afrika steps in to help further develop flourishing community broadcaster Mpuma Kapa TV
For Mpuma Kapa TV, formerly Bay TV, the development and training of the youth in the media industry has been key to its progress over the last decade.
Now, Newzroom Afrika has launched an initiative aimed at developing the community broadcaster further in an effort to continue transforming and developing the media and broadcast landscape...
