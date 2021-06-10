Another KZN Sassa payment point hit by armed robbers

Five armed men made off with an undisclosed sum of cash after robbing a satellite post office outside Durban on Thursday.

SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said the KwaNdengezi post office, west of the city, became the latest target of armed robbers.

Godlwana said five armed men pointed guns at a teller “after she was dropped off at the back entrance and instructed her to open the gate and the door”.

“An undisclosed amount of money was taken, [as well as] 49 Sassa cards and two laptops.”

She said a debriefing had been arranged for traumatised staff.

She said it will affect the R350 social grant payments “as we are done with payments of normal social grants”.

Last week two post offices in Howick and Glencoe were robbed of Sassa cards, laptops and R120,000. Godlwana said those incidents happened on the eve of social security grant payments for the elderly.

She said the agency was concerned “by the rising number of break-ins at post offices with the sole intention of stealing Sassa cards”.

