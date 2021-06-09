News

Stories of struggle and hope from rural Eastern Cape

Gqeberha teacher's first book offers life lessons aimed at empowering youth

By Simtembile Mgidi - 09 June 2021

A love of literature and empowering the youth led to Mfesane Senior Secondary School Xhosa teacher Babalwa Nqoro publishing her first book — a compilation of short stories highlighting aspects of struggle and hope in the rural Eastern Cape.

The 38-year-old, who grew up in the  village of Rhayi in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), fell in love with literature when she was in grade 6...

