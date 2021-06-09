Stories of struggle and hope from rural Eastern Cape
Gqeberha teacher's first book offers life lessons aimed at empowering youth
A love of literature and empowering the youth led to Mfesane Senior Secondary School Xhosa teacher Babalwa Nqoro publishing her first book — a compilation of short stories highlighting aspects of struggle and hope in the rural Eastern Cape.
The 38-year-old, who grew up in the village of Rhayi in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), fell in love with literature when she was in grade 6...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.