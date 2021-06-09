Pharmacist jailed for three years for tampering with Covid-19 vaccines

A Wisconsin pharmacist who pleaded guilty to trying to spoil hundreds of doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine because he was sceptical about them has been jailed for three years, the US justice department said on Tuesday.

Steven Brandenburg, 46, was also ordered to pay about $83,800 (R1.14m) in compensation to the hospital at which he worked, according to a statement on Tuesday from the US attorney's office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Brandenburg had agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products, with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury.