How the state built its case against alleged Dustlifes gang lord

Northern areas’ Wendell Petersen faced multiple murder charges in the past, but has never been convicted until now

Suspected northern areas gang boss Wendell Petersen faces a lengthy term of imprisonment after being convicted on Tuesday of a triple murder in 2015.



This is the first time the state has managed to secure a conviction against the alleged leader of the Dustlifes, a gang that has run rampant for years. ..