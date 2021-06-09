Gelvandale now Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 hotspot

Gelvandale has emerged as the area with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay, with 56 cases at present.

That is followed By Walmer with 43 cases and Summerstrand with 40 active cases.

The latest figures released by the Eastern Cape department of health show that there were 142 new cases in the Bay over a 24-hour period.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Bay to 744.

On Monday Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said a rapid rise of active cases had been observed in Nelson Mandela Bay, followed by the Sarah Baartman district municipality and Buffalo City Metro.

As of Monday the Bay was declared a high-risk zone.

HeraldLIVE