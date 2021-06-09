News

Family questions circumstances in which father burnt to death

By Raahil Sain - 09 June 2021

The family of a handyman who was burnt beyond recognition in a fire at a Framesby North home  have been left with more questions than answers after visiting Gqeberha.

Tongesayi Edimond Maradze, 48, allegedly attacked two women at the property more than a week ago, where he had been hired part-time to tile the women’s bathroom...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read