Two Eastern Cape mothers in court for ‘selling’ daughters
A Kariega mother allegedly scouted for a buyer for her twin daughters when they were just two days old.
This was one of the shocking details to emerge on Monday as the woman appeared in the small town’s magistrate's court alongside Patrick Chantler and his wife, Lee-Andra, who had allegedly bought the infant girls for just R50 each a day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.