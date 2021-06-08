NMU shuts down classes as Covid-19 numbers rise

Ten new Covid-19 cases among Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students in Gqeberha in the past 24 hours has prompted the university to suspend all face-to-face classes for now.

SA is in its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

According to a memo sent out to NMU staff and students on Tuesday, as evidenced by the sharp increase in the rate of infections across the province, a decision was taken only to hold virtual classes in a bid to bring the spread of the virus swiftly under control.

“All mask-to-mask sessions will be halted from today [Tuesday] until we determine when it is safe to resume them.

“Likewise, all planned in-person assessments are to be transferred to online platforms or deferred until it is deemed safe to return to mask-to-mask sessions,” the internal communication read.

“Lecturers will communicate changes to assessment and learning and teaching schedules in their modules.”

According to the letter, many of the university’s Covid-19 positive students had been asymptomatic, showing no signs of the virus.

“This is why it becomes critical always to wear a face mask in all our buildings and even when you are walking to or around campus,” it said.

“By doing so, you protect both yourself and others.

“This, accompanied by the other preventive measures of sanitising hands and maintaining a safe distance, will assist in the ongoing efforts to contain the virus and curb its impact on the academic project.”

