News

New Brighton pair keep competitive cycling alive among township youth

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 08 June 2021

After taking up cycling in his youth to avoid the social ills affecting many young people, police officer Thando Fatyi decided to partner with Anele Mtalana to help other young people to do the same.

The two established the Thando Youth Cycle Academy in New Brighton in March 2020, with its membership increasing since from 10 to 25 young cyclists...

