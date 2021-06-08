Gupta ‘lieutenant’ Iqbal Sharma ‘will flee SA’ if granted bail, court hears

Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma has been “dishonest” with the court about his financial affairs, travels extensively, speaks foreign languages, is “extremely wealthy” and is a flight risk.

In an affidavit read out in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday by state prosecutor Peter Serunye, investigating officer Col Mandla Aloise Mtolo said the state opposed Sharma’s bail application as he “presents an overwhelming flight risk who has the means and incentive to flee SA”.

Mtolo alleged Sharma was “at the heart of corrupt transactions that generated billions of rand in kickbacks for the Guptas”.

Mtolo said no sum put up for bail was likely to act as a meaningful counterweight to incentivise Sharma to remain in SA. Sharma knew if he fled the country to avoid a criminal trial, he would forfeit his assets anyway due to a restraint order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit, read the affidavit.

“Sharma also has the experience and means to flee the country. Sharma was born in the United Kingdom and has schooled or lived in five different foreign countries. Sharma has residence rights in the UAE [United Arab Emirates].”