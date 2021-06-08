Family worried about gardener’s disappearance

Bethelsdorp police have appealed for help in locating a 58-year-old man who was reported missing at the weekend.

Stoffels Leppan was last seen by his sister at about 5.30am on May 31.

He left his home in Lekker Street in Kleinskool to do gardening work in the Westering area.

That was the last time anyone saw him.

Leppan's family does not know exactly where he worked in Westering or what clothing he was wearing at the time.

Contact Detective Sergeant Nwabisa Diko on 071-475-1955 or the nearest police station if you know where he is or have seen him around.

