Cyril Ramaphosa puts Zweli Mkhize on special leave over Digital Vibes saga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed health minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave.

“This period of special leave will enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the department of health and a service provider, Digital Vibes,” said the presidency on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said the Special Investigating Unit was investigating the matter and he was awaiting a report on the outcome of the probe.

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will serve as acting minister of health until further notice.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mkhize said he had discussed taking special leave with Ramaphosa.

“Because the family name has been brought in, we then started discussing with the president about possibilities of what will need to be done. We actually raised the issue of special leave. In that context, we will await the president’s counsel because that is an issue of the executive,” he said.