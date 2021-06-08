Anriette Schoeman changes her tune
Champion cyclist still committed to two wheels, but is learning art of piano tuning
What do pianos and bicycles have in common?
They both require regular maintenance and focus, a bay cyclist-turned-piano tuner has learnt...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.