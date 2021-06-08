Alleged gang kingpin Peterson guilty of triple murder
Suspected northern areas gang boss Wendell Peterson and his three co-accused have been found guilty of a triple murder which took place in 2015.
Peterson, 30, Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carelson and Robin Taylor had all pleaded not guilty to the charges, but the matter came to a head in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon when — after a two-day judgment — judge Mandela Makaula found them guilty as charged...
