Alleged gang kingpin Peterson guilty of triple murder

Suspected northern areas gang boss Wendell Peterson and his three co-accused have been found guilty of a triple murder which took place in 2015.



Peterson, 30, Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carelson and Robin Taylor had all pleaded not guilty to the charges, but the matter came to a head in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon when — after a two-day judgment — judge Mandela Makaula found them guilty as charged...