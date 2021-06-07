‘The Smurf’ and stance community raise bar for charity

Port Alfred fundraiser draws hundreds of car enthusiasts from around SA

“The Smurf” was out sniffing for sponsorships at the weekend to ensure its creator, Showtime Stance4Charity, lives up to its name.



And while the head-turning, blue Mk1 Golf is yet to find its new home, as it is set to be raffled in September, the lowered stance car is already raising the bar when it comes to cars and charity...