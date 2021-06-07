‘The Smurf’ and stance community raise bar for charity
Port Alfred fundraiser draws hundreds of car enthusiasts from around SA
“The Smurf” was out sniffing for sponsorships at the weekend to ensure its creator, Showtime Stance4Charity, lives up to its name.
And while the head-turning, blue Mk1 Golf is yet to find its new home, as it is set to be raffled in September, the lowered stance car is already raising the bar when it comes to cars and charity...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.