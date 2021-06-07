Suspect held after Kariega business robbery attempt

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court in Kariega on Monday after a business robbery attempt.

The man allegedly tried to rob a supermarket in Rosedale at about 10am on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was arrested after the manager of the store in Bloekomboom Street tackled him to the ground.

This, after the man had allegedly walked up to a store employee, 42, and stabbed her in the neck.

A customer, 31, who tried to help the woman, was also stabbed in the chest.

“The suspect jumped over the counter and when he failed to open the cash register, the manager tackled him.

“Other employees also assisted the manager, and the suspect was arrested and handed over to police on their arrival,” Naidu said.

The two injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The man has been detained on charges of attempted business robbery and attempted murder.

HeraldLIVE