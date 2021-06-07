State to contest bail decision for alleged J-Bay killer

Just more than two weeks after alleged murderer Donovan Wolf was granted bail in the high court in Gqeberha, the state filed an application for leave to appeal against the decision by deputy judge-president David Van Zyl .



In papers filed last week by senior state advocate Marius Stander, the state claimed Van Zyl had erred several times in deciding to grant Wolf R5,000 bail on May 19...