Nelson Mandela Bay residents at wits' end as they battle constant water and power outages

On any given day, Nelson Mandela Bay residents either suffer a power outage or have no water flowing from the taps, or both — and if there is water, it may be too murky to drink.



Over the weekend, residents were hit with load-shedding by Eskom and power outages due to yet another trip at the Ditchling substation followed by a water outage as a result of the power cuts...