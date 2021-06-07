Bay mother in court for allegedly trying to sell babies to couple
A Kariega mother who allegedly tried to sell her five-day-old twin daughters last week, made a brief appearance in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday morning, where she was remanded in custody.
The woman, 35, appeared alongside the couple who had allegedly agreed to buy the little girls from her in exchange for a small fee...
