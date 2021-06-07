Man dies in Walmer township shooting

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Gqeberha’s Walmer township on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Hlumelo Veto had stopped his white Opel Corsa in Popo Molefe Street at about 9.40pm and was walking towards a house when shots were fired at him by two men.

He died of multiple wounds to his upper body, Naidu said.

The motive for his murder is still unknown. .

Anyone who can assist police in the investigation is asked to contact Walmer detectives on 041-509-4006 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE