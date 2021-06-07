Green light for winter initiation season
Medical experts say it's safe for circumcisions to begin despite rise in Covid-19 infections
The winter initiation season has begun and medical experts say that despite the daily increases in the number of Covid-19 cases, it is the right time to open the circumcision season in the Eastern Cape.
Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha made the announcement flowing from the approval of the Provincial Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy by the executive council last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.