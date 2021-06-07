Green light for winter initiation season

Medical experts say it's safe for circumcisions to begin despite rise in Covid-19 infections

The winter initiation season has begun and medical experts say that despite the daily increases in the number of Covid-19 cases, it is the right time to open the circumcision season in the Eastern Cape.



Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha made the announcement flowing from the approval of the Provincial Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy by the executive council last week...