News

Gqeberha free-diver sets new national record

NMU lecturer reaches depth of 75m in bi-fin constant weight category

PREMIUM
By Tremaine van Aardt - 07 June 2021

How long could you hold your breath under water — a minute or two?

Try six minutes...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...
Sticky situation for Eastern Cape black citrus farmers

Most Read