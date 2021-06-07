Gqeberha free-diver sets new national record
NMU lecturer reaches depth of 75m in bi-fin constant weight category
How long could you hold your breath under water — a minute or two?
Try six minutes...
How long could you hold your breath under water — a minute or two?
Try six minutes...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.