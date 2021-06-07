‘Bill bilkers’ in deep shirt after bottling it at beachfront bar
Two suspected serial bilkers met their match at the weekend when they allegedly tried to dine and dash at Finnezz Restaurant & Cocktail Cafe in Gqeberha.
While Atlas Security and Humewood police were called to the scene, Finnezz management opted instead to strip the men of their assets — literally...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.