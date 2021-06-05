Temperatures should warm up in the next few days as first cold spell of winter moves out of SA

The weather system that caused the cold snap over the past few days has moved out of the country, says the SA Weather Service.

Forecaster Luthando Masinini said there was a chance of adverse weather in parts of KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, but it was largely “fine” elsewhere in SA.

“The system that has caused the [inclement] weather over the past few days has moved out of the country at this stage. It has remnants affecting the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, but it’s just nothing really to raise your eyebrows about,” he said.

The weather would clear from Saturday, except for some showers along the KZN north coast.

“The rest of the country should be fine,” he said.