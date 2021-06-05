Social development minister admits ending Covid-19 grant will fuel hunger

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has admitted that terminating relief programmes, including the R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, will increase hunger, exacerbate social and political stress and slow down economic recovery.

Zulu was responding to a parliamentary question posed by the EFF about the implications stopping the SRD grant for poor South Africans.

The R350 monthly grant was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to help those affected by the pandemic lockdown, and was meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens.

The National Treasury allocated R2.1bn to extend the grant until the end of April, and there have been growing calls to extend it.

Groups such as the Black Sash, #PayTheGrants, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and The Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (SPII) said in a joint statement: “Income support for millions of destitute people has been cut off, leaving them to face a Covid-19 third wave without any means to afford food and other basic necessities. There is no justification for terminating the Covid-19 grant.”

In a written reply to the EFF's question, Zulu said: “The evidence provided by the various research, and analysis, confirms the assumption that ending relief programmes will reduce household demand as well as increase hunger and social alienation.

“These factors will add to social and political stress, which in turn will slow down the economic recovery over the coming year or two at least.”

Zulu said 10 million applications were received for the relief grant, and studies confirmed “that the relief measures have made significant impact on the livelihoods of not only those receiving the grant, but also those in a household of a grant recipient”.