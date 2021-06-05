Gwede Mantashe graduates with an MBA

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree.

Mantashe, 65, managed to juggle his time between government, party and school work to achieve his master's at Mancosa. His studies coincided with turbulent times in his party, the ANC, where he functions as the national chairperson. The party was dealing with internal battles related to the step-aside resolution which has led to several leaders vacating their positions.

Mantashe said the MBA required discipline more than intelligence as well as hard work and ability to meet deadlines.

“When you achieve your MBA, you don’t feel the length of the journey, you enjoy the qualification and you go about telling people that I’ve got a new qualification, the MBA. It takes courage and it’s quite an important qualification,” Mantashe said.