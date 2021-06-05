Former lawyer gets four life terms for brutally murdering his four children

Former lawyer Lucas Phasha — who hacked three of his children to death with an axe and bludgeoned his last-born with a rock — has been sentenced to four life terms in jail.

He killed the four children after accusing his wife of cheating.

The Limpopo high court on Friday sentenced the 52-year-old after he was previously convicted of brutally killing his children in February 2020.

“This is a horrific crime and the accused is not a candidate for rehabilitation as he has previous convictions of murder and attempted murder,” said judge Gerrit Cornelius Muller.

Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5 and Adel, 2, were found dead in two separate locations at Ga-Phasha Selatole in Limpopo on February 17 last year.