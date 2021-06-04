Weekend load-shedding ahead, but reprieve later on Friday due to parliament

Big business has agreed to cut its electricity usage to allow Eskom to keep the power on for parliamentarians on Friday afternoon.

Eskom said it had received a request from Lechesa Tsenoli, the deputy speaker of parliament, to suspend the enforced power cuts that have been implemented in SA this week.

This is to allow for a virtual sitting of parliament to pass a series of Appropriation Bills. “Passing these Bills is essential to keeping government operating, as without the relevant appropriations, there will be no funding for key state functions, such as hospitals, law enforcement and other essential services.”

Stage 2 load-shedding, as a result, will be suspended from 12 noon to 5pm.