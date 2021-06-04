Striking taxi drivers out on bail

The six taxi drivers arrested in connection with wanton destruction during a violent strike in Nelson Mandela Bay last week were released on bail on Friday.



Zoyisile Bodo, 37, Ndzuzo Dzebedzebe, 25, Vuyani Gqabi, 53, Ayanda Woza, 30, Siphiwo Luthuli, 26, and Amkelekile Xabengana, 22, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court...