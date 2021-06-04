Striking taxi drivers out on bail
The six taxi drivers arrested in connection with wanton destruction during a violent strike in Nelson Mandela Bay last week were released on bail on Friday.
Zoyisile Bodo, 37, Ndzuzo Dzebedzebe, 25, Vuyani Gqabi, 53, Ayanda Woza, 30, Siphiwo Luthuli, 26, and Amkelekile Xabengana, 22, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.