Still a bumpy ride for Nelson Mandela Bay motorists
About 19,000 potholes fixed, says metro, but many not impressed with progress
Though the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality says it has used R11m to fix 19,000 potholes, motorists say they have hardly seen the difference.
They say the metro’s roads are still riddled with rim-bending bunkers...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.